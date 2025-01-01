.EU.COM – The global domain for Europe

Europe is a thriving hub of business, technology, and innovation, home to some of the world’s largest economies and influential markets. .EU.COM provides an unrestricted, globally accessible domain solution for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to establish a strong online presence in Europe while maintaining international flexibility.

Unlike the .eu country-code TLD (ccTLD), which has eligibility restrictions requiring an entity within the European Union, .EU.COM is open to everyone. Whether you are a European company expanding internationally or a global enterprise targeting European customers, .EU.COM offers a powerful and seamless domain alternative.

.EU.COM operates independently and has no affiliation with the European Union, .EU or .COM. We are a decentralized and autonomous entity providing a competitive and unrestricted domain space.