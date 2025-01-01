The global domain for Europe
Why choose .EU.COM?
UNRESTRICTED GLOBAL ACCESS
Unlike .eu, which requires registrants to be located in an EU country, .EU.COM is open to everyone, anywhere—no residency or business requirements needed.
EUROPEAN MARKET VISIBILITY WITH GLOBAL REACH
With .EU.COM, businesses can establish a clear European identity while benefiting from the global recognition of .COM. This allows international companies to expand into Europe without regulatory barriers.
SEO & MARKET ACCESSIBILITY
Our intent with .EU.COM is to be search engine-friendly by providing an unrestricted .COM variant specifically designed for businesses engaging with the European market. .EU.COM offers an international alternative without the limitations of local ccTLD restrictions.
PREMIUM AVAILABILITY
With millions of .eu domains already registered, securing a short, brandable name is challenging. .EU.COM provides fresh opportunities with premium domain availability that is otherwise unavailable in .eu.
SEAMLESS EXPANSION FOR BUSINESSES & STARTUPS
Whether you are a European business looking for international branding or a global company entering Europe, .EU.COM provides the flexibility and market reach that traditional ccTLDs cannot.
.EU.COM – The global domain for Europe
Europe is a thriving hub of business, technology, and innovation, home to some of the world’s largest economies and influential markets. .EU.COM provides an unrestricted, globally accessible domain solution for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to establish a strong online presence in Europe while maintaining international flexibility.
Unlike the .eu country-code TLD (ccTLD), which has eligibility restrictions requiring an entity within the European Union, .EU.COM is open to everyone. Whether you are a European company expanding internationally or a global enterprise targeting European customers, .EU.COM offers a powerful and seamless domain alternative.
.EU.COM operates independently and has no affiliation with the European Union, .EU or .COM. We are a decentralized and autonomous entity providing a competitive and unrestricted domain space.
.EU.COM vs. Other European Domain Options
With .EU.COM, you don’t have to choose between global reach and European market relevance—you get both.
Unlock the power of Europe’s digital market
Europe is a diverse and high-growth economic region with one of the most interconnected digital landscapes. .EU.COM empowers businesses and individuals to establish a professional and competitive online presence in Europe—without local restrictions.
Your domain name is more than just an address—it’s your identity, your brand, and your connection to the world’s most influential markets. Whether you’re launching a business, expanding into Europe, or securing a premium digital asset, .EU.COM is the smart choice for international success.
Register your .EU.COM domain today
Looking for a domain that offers both global reach and strong European intent? Try .EU.COM for your next online venture and secure your presence in Europe’s thriving digital economy.
